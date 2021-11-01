Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
- Credit: James Weeds
After dominating the skyline of Great Yarmouth seafront throughout the summer, a Ferris wheel is being dismantled on the Golden Mile.
Cranes and lorry trailers surround the "Yarmouth eye" marking the true end of season for traders.
The wheel, which stands next to the Sea Life centre, is being taken down after being in place since April.
The attraction, run by brothers Evan and Jake De-Koning, had a 216-passenger capacity with 36 capsules.
The 50m tall structure could be seen from the Acle Straight, and had been consistently in operation throughout the Easter and summer seasons.
In September, supervisor Michael Murphy said: "It's not been a bad summer.
You may also want to watch:
"We've stayed open later than planned and it has been really well received."
This newspaper praised the quiet inside the carriages as well as the "breath taking" views from the top of the wheel.
The directors of the Big Wheel have been contacted for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 3 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
- 4 New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival
- 5 Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare
- 6 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
- 7 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
- 8 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
- 9 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park
- 10 Stunning drone pictures show how festival has gone above and beyond
Did you ride the Yarmouth eye? Share your thoughts to james.weeds@archant.co.uk.