News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:11 PM November 1, 2021
A crane in the shadow of the big wheel.

The Big Wheel is being dismantled piece by piece. - Credit: James Weeds

After dominating the skyline of Great Yarmouth seafront throughout the summer, a Ferris wheel is being dismantled on the Golden Mile.

Cranes and lorry trailers surround the "Yarmouth eye" marking the true end of season for traders.

The wheel, which stands next to the Sea Life centre, is being taken down after being in place since April.

Great Yarmouth seafront.

The Yarmouth eye along the seafront in the summer. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The attraction, run by brothers Evan and Jake De-Koning, had a 216-passenger capacity with 36 capsules.

The 50m tall structure could be seen from the Acle Straight, and had been consistently in operation throughout the Easter and summer seasons.

14 of the 36 gondolas on board a lorry trailer.

14 of the 36 gondolas have been stored on a lorry trailer. - Credit: James Weeds

In September, supervisor Michael Murphy said: "It's not been a bad summer.

You may also want to watch:

"We've stayed open later than planned and it has been really well received."

This newspaper praised the quiet inside the carriages as well as the "breath taking" views from the top of the wheel.

The directors of the Big Wheel have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  3. 3 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
  1. 4 New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival
  2. 5 Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare
  3. 6 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
  4. 7 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
  5. 8 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
  6. 9 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park
  7. 10 Stunning drone pictures show how festival has gone above and beyond

Did you ride the Yarmouth eye? Share your thoughts to james.weeds@archant.co.uk.

The Big Wheel on the seafront beside a crane.

The cranes are in to dismantled the "Yarmouth eye". - Credit: James Weeds

A lorry and the Ferris wheel.

The wheel was without its gondolas on Monday. - Credit: James Weeds

The ticket booth and gondolas on a lorry trailer.

The gondolas have been removed. - Credit: James Weeds

The gondolas on board a truck.

The gondolas have been removed and placed onto a trailer. - Credit: James Weeds

The big wheel being taken down.

The Big Wheel first arrived in April. - Credit: James Weeds

The Big wheel without the gondolas.

The Big wheel's gondolas have been removed. - Credit: James Weeds


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 'glagoon' has reappeared on Gorleston beach. 

'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Fair St George's Park

All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
King Street in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live

Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon