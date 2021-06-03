"The Great Wall of Emerson" - photos of town's past now on display
- Credit: James Weeds
Photographs depicting the everyday folk and natural beauty of nineteenth century Great Yarmouth are now on display at the South Denes.
Taken by pioneer photographer, Peter Henry Emerson, the images show the lives of Yarmouth residents as well as shipwrecks and the Broads.
The 21 panels have been placed alongside the sea-facing wall of the Pleasure Beach on the South Denes.
The exhibition is part of the Finding Emerson Photo Festival, which will be taking place on Saturday, June 5, but can be viewed at any time.
Mark Cator, 60, photographer and festival organiser, said: "Emerson was a rule breaker.
"He was a man who was not going to sit by while the establishment were doing what he felt was totally wrong in photography as an art form.
You may also want to watch:
"He was instrumental in developing early photography, as well as a champion of Great Yarmouth, its people and its surrounding beauty.
"However, he seems to be a bit forgotten for the second part."
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth residents evacuate homes as former care home hit by fire
- 2 Arrest after 'man with gun' hoax on busy seafront
- 3 Burst pipe closes road in Great Yarmouth area
- 4 Families enjoy return of seafront fun park
- 5 Teen with Covid spat at police during 'one-man crime wave'
- 6 Birdseye picture shows a busy Yarmouth over bank holiday weekend
- 7 Man arrested for arson and fraud after care home blaze
- 8 'She will be missed' - Tributes to much-loved former mayor
- 9 'Hard as nails' footballer who played for rival clubs in FA Cup dies
- 10 'Wonderland' bid for former seafront museum
One resident, Colin Lord, 77, was taking a look at the photographs and commented: "It's a great idea. They're very good
Mr Lord said: "It's interesting to walk past and see how the town used to be."
The Finding Emerson Festival is to remember the photographer's life, work, and involvement with the town.
The festival will include guest talks from acclaimed photographer, exhibitions of Emerson's work spread across multiple galleries in town, including Primeyarc and the recently opened Yare Gallery.
There will also be a blue plaque - in honour of PH Emerson - unveiled at St George's Theatre.
Mr Cator continued: "We have had an amazing amount of support for the Finding Emerson Festival - especially from Albert Jones at the Pleasure Beach for providing the space for this installation.
"I am overwhelmed by it all. I'm really looking forward to it."
For more information on the Finding Emerson Festival, please visit Mark Cator's website.