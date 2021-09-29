News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New fire festival to host autism-friendly 'relaxed night'

Liz Coates

Published: 4:23 PM September 29, 2021   
Fire on the Water Festival

Great Yarmouth's Waterways are going to be lit up like never before when it hosts the Fire on the Water Festival later this year, 2021.

The organisers of a new festival have revealed the 15 night extravaganza will host a special "relaxed" night for people with autism.

Fire on the Water is promising a spectacle at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways over October half term.

Fire on the Water

A landscape arts festival called Fire on the Water is coming to Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts which is behind the event billed it as "unforgettable entertainment" that would be "bringing together dynamic and dramatic outdoor dance and acrobatic performances, hypnotic water projections, light installations and a night-time fire show."

The event takes the form of a walking trail via a 60 minute or 30 minute route said to be "entertaining and enthralling."

It runs from October 21 to November 6 with a "relaxed night" on Wednesday November 3 to accommodate young people and adults with autism and other sensory issues.

Fire on the Water

A festival map showing the Fire on the Water installations coming to Great Yarmouth's Waterways.

The festival, which has been twice postponed due to the pandemic, is expecting to welcome 30,000 people.

Tickets are £6 and admit up to six people in ten minute slots from 6pm. Two walking routes are suggested taking around an hour, or half an hour.

To book visit the outtherearts website.

For more information about the "relaxed night" email jacob@outtherearts.org.uk.

