Palmers building: First images of what new learning hub could look like

An artist impression showing the gallery/exhibition space in the new learning centre taking shape in the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The first images have been released showing what a town's new £16m university learning hub could look like.

Work has been taking place all summer to strip out the former Palmers/Beales department store in Great Yarmouth's town centre.

The proposed ground floor plan for the new library, learning, and university centre (LLUC) in Great Yarmouth showing book stacks and the children's library. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The five-storey building is poised for a new role as a library, learning, and university centre (LLUC).

Alongside the relocated library the upper floors will become bases for the University of Suffolk (also a co-funder), East Coast College, and the University of East Anglia.

An artist impression of the children's library in the new library, learning and university centre (LLUC) in the former Palmers building in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

According to papers presented to Norfolk County Council's cabinet committee which met on Monday (October 3) all confirmed layouts and initial designs for the build have been approved by all partners.

An artist impression of the main library in the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth, due to open at the end of 2023. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Upon completion, NCC will be a leaseholder of the ground and basement floors paying a peppercorn rent.

Facilities management for the entire building will be provided by Norse, and East Coast College (co-leaseholder) will be charged for use of the service.

The first artist impressions have been released showing what the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth could look like in its new role as a library and university learning centre. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The aim is to open the hub to students in time for the 2023-2024 academic year, and to the general public by the end of 2023.

New hoardings pointing at things to come at the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth Market Place. - Credit: GYBC

Palmers was founded as a linen and drapery shop in 1837. It was sold to Beale's in 2018, closing in March 2020.