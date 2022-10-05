Palmers building: First images of what new learning hub could look like
- Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council
The first images have been released showing what a town's new £16m university learning hub could look like.
Work has been taking place all summer to strip out the former Palmers/Beales department store in Great Yarmouth's town centre.
The five-storey building is poised for a new role as a library, learning, and university centre (LLUC).
Alongside the relocated library the upper floors will become bases for the University of Suffolk (also a co-funder), East Coast College, and the University of East Anglia.
According to papers presented to Norfolk County Council's cabinet committee which met on Monday (October 3) all confirmed layouts and initial designs for the build have been approved by all partners.
Upon completion, NCC will be a leaseholder of the ground and basement floors paying a peppercorn rent.
Facilities management for the entire building will be provided by Norse, and East Coast College (co-leaseholder) will be charged for use of the service.
The aim is to open the hub to students in time for the 2023-2024 academic year, and to the general public by the end of 2023.
Palmers was founded as a linen and drapery shop in 1837. It was sold to Beale's in 2018, closing in March 2020.