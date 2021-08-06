News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns

James Weeds and Jasper King

Published: 6:20 PM August 6, 2021   
A collage of three of the four Banksy-styled street art works around the East Coast.

Three of the four "Banksys" spotted in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds / Julie Martin / Andrew Page / Archant

Four pieces of street art which have appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad are from Banksy, a local artist has claimed.

The artworks were discovered throughout Friday, with some believing it is linked with the area's City of Culture 2025 bid.

On Friday, a bench on Gorleston seafront has been decorated in the signature style of the international artist.

A street art work depicting a crane from an arcade machine

This work, also in the style of Banksy, was discovered on Gorleston seafront. - Credit: Des Speed

Earlier in the day, a stencilled piece depicting a couple dancing on top of a bus stop was spotted on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth.

The artwork depicts a man and a woman dancing while an accordionist plays.

The street art appeared on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Later, one work on London Road North shows a young child playing in a sandpit.

banksy

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road at the former Lowestoft Electrical premises. - Credit: Julie Martin

And one more. found in Nicholas Everitt Park, depicts children playing in a boat.

banksy

A suspected Banksy piece in Oulton Broad's Nicholas Everitt Park reads "We are all in the same boat." - Credit: Andrew Page

Great Yarmouth artist Ruben Cruz claimed the pieces are all by the elusive artist known as Banksy.

"The style is so distinctive, and the political statements around the images match his style," Mr Cruz said.

"I also have friends who are closely associated with him and they have confirmed it is his work."

Ruben Cruz with his thumb up

Ruben Cruz fully believes Banksy was behind the street art discovered on Friday in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Outlon Broad. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Cruz, founder of the Reprezent Project, believes the artwork will "put value into the area and the work we are all doing."

In statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We are just as intrigued and curious about the art works that have appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft as everyone else.

"We think this may be an endorsement of the joint City of Culture bid we have made with East Suffolk Council, given the choice of locations being great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft which could suggest that it is.

"We look forward to finding out who the artist is, be it Banksy or another talented artist.”

A spokesperson from East Suffolk Council said: “By creating these artworks in Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth, we would like to think that the artist, whoever they may be, appears to also be supportive of our bid.”

Mr Cruz added: "I don't know if it's related to the City of Culture bid.

"It could just be Banksy was enjoying a holiday on the Norfolk Broads.

"Even if Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft don't win the bid for City of Culture, this art work is really important and will put the area on the map for art and culture."

