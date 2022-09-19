People gather in town church to watch Queen's funeral service

About 30 people watched the funeral service of the Queen at the Gorleston church - Credit: Rev Matthew Price

About 30 people have gathered in a Gorleston church to watch the state funeral of the Queen.

St Mary Magdalene Church arranged for a big screen to show the solemn occasion and allow people to give thanks to the Queen's service to the nation.

Vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church, the Rev Matthew Price, said: "We had around 30 people gather, with a span of ages from two to 96.

"It was very moving to provide a space for people to gather as we remembered and gave thanks for the late Queen.

Rev Matthew Price - Credit: Archant

"It felt appropriate that we came together for the Queen, who had throughout her reign prompted so many community gatherings, most recently for her Platinum Jubilee.

"As we watched the solemn proceedings in Westminster Abbey there was a hush in the church."

Several venues across the Great Yarmouth borough also opened their doors to let people to watch the state funeral.



