Why this Gorleston church is place to be for Queen's Jubilee party fun

Rev Matthew Price and members of the St Mary Magdalene Church community promote the jubilee fun day - Credit: Rev Matthew Price

A day of family fun activities in Gorleston will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee thanks to National Lottery funding.

St Mary Magdalene Church, in partnership with Freshly Greated and Magdalen Way Methodist Church, will be hosting Summer on the Mag for the Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 on Magdalen Square.

Summer on the Mag will feature roving street artists, inflatables and rides, giant arcade games, stalls galore and displays by emergency services.

There will also be a full programme of musical and dance acts performing on a stage outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

The event has benefited from just under £10,000 of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund which will support the artistic elements of the afternoon.

The event will be officially opened at 1pm by Lady Agnew, one of the county’s Deputy Lieutenants, and the Bishop of Thetford.

The opening will also feature a special performance of Rise Up and Serve, a new anthem written especially for the jubilee, by the choir of Ormiston Herman Academy and church musicians.

Later in the afternoon local band Emily and Zak will perform on the stage and roving artists The Guardsmen and The Land Girls will entertain visitors.

Families will also be able to join in with creation of a special community work of art by adding their own memory to a seven sided column, each side for one decade of the Queen’s reign.

The Actual Reality Arcade will be at the jubilee event - Credit: Actual Reality Arcade

Summer on the Mag will also feature the Actual Reality Arcade, a life-sized interactive game zone which allows participants of all ages to climb inside and re-live classic arcade games.

Rev Matthew Price, vicar of St Mary Magdalen Church, said: “We’re really excited about the programme we have put together for Summer on the Mag and are hoping it will be a wonderful community celebration of the Queen’s extraordinary years of service.

Rev Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston - Credit: Archant

"Whether you want to climb inside the Actual Reality Arcade, enjoy the musicians and dancers whilst sampling some of the refreshments, get locked in a police van, climb on a fire engine, or even take an alpaca for a walk, we hope there will something for everyone."