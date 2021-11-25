News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Council promise Christmas isn't cancelled after Gorleston event called off

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:45 PM November 25, 2021
Updated: 6:17 PM November 25, 2021
Wendy Takman, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy.

The Christmas in the Parks events in Gorleston have been cancelled due to forecasts of high winds but Great Yarmouth's events are still to go ahead - Credit: James Weeds

This weekend's Christmas in the Parks events in Gorleston has been cancelled due to predicted high winds.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's decision comes after yellow weather warnings were issued for Saturday across Norfolk.

Fortunately, improving conditions forecast for Sunday mean the Gorleston Christmas lights switch on and fireworks display will continue as planned.

While the Gorleston events are no longer going ahead, the markets in St George's Park in Great Yarmouth and the annual Christmas fayre at Great Yarmouth Minister will still happen as these locations are better protected against weather.

Where possible, stall holders can transfer to indoor locations at the Priory Centre in Yarmouth.

The council made the decision to cancel the Gorleston events following a safety assessment today, which deemed the individual marquees for stall holders unsafe in the forecast high winds.

The larger marquee and wooden chalets at St George's Park were deemed safe to withstand the incoming gales. 

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

