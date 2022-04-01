News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Did we fool you? Mercury April Fools' gag revealed

James Weeds

Published: 2:31 PM April 1, 2022
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

ONLY JOKING: The new sign design for the Great Yarmouth Mercury's "Super Yarmouth" April Fools' article. - Credit: Archant

It is time to come clean and tell you that the story on our website about the Super Great Yarmouth appeal is a bit of fun we have had on April Fools’ Day.

From reading comments on our Facebook page, it appears we were unable to pull the wool over many of our readers' eyes.

One reader commented on Facebook they had fallen for the joke until they checked the date. On Twitter, Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher used the hashtag #superyarmouth and voiced his support for the name change.

We all know how super Great Yarmouth is and know its fantastic reputation with tourists who love visiting the town. So please forgive us if we fooled you all in the name of fun.

On the Eastern Daily Press website, they made claims that King's Lynn was due to be renamed Queen's Lynn in honour of her majesty's Platinum Jubilee this year.

