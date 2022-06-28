Carnival fun finally returns to town after Covid disruption

The Great Yarmouth Carnival is returning to the town - Credit: Liz Coates

A summer spectacle that takes over Great Yarmouth's seafront and town centre is to return after being disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

On Saturday, July 9 the Great Yarmouth Carnival Parade will set off along the Golden Mile at noon and make its colourful way up Regent Road, the Market Place and King Street before ending at St George's Theatre.

Fun at a previous festival - Credit: Archant

The procession, which was last held in 2019 and drew large crowds in the past, is part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, which runs from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17.

Next month's parade will be led by the DixieMiz Jazz Band and prior to the procession workshops will be held for families to make banners and costumes.

The festival features a whole host of musical events, with performances in The Minster and at Gorleston bandstand.

Performances include ones by the Chorus of St Cecilia, Oxford organ scholar Elinor Hanton and the East Coast Sinfonietta.

Even an elephant joined in the fun at a previous carnival - Credit: Archant

St George's Theatre will also host festival events, including a talent show on the night of July 9 and a play called Trial by Water on July 16, which is set in the town in 1645 amid witch hunts.

During the festival families can also have fun by taking part in a Find the Carnival Dolls Trial, which will see decorated dolls at 30 shops and venues across the town to spot.

People who spot them all will be entered into a prize draw.

On the visual arts side there will be an exhibition called Art in the Minster from July 8.

There will be also art exhibitions in the Yare Gallery, Skippings Art Gallery and at Primeyarc.

Families will also enjoy a community fair at Great Yarmouth Library on Saturday, July 16 from 10am to 3pm. It will have music, dance, stalls and a cake competition.

There will also be a a heritage fair in St George’s Theatre, five heritage walks, two wellbeing nature walks and guided street art tours.

A carnival workshop will take place between 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, July 3 at the Magdalen Way Methodist Church, Gorleston. Email j.stimpson@live.co.uk if you want more information.

The Great Yarmouth Carnival along the sea front in 2004. - Credit: Archant © 2004

For more information on all the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival events visit greatyarmouthartsfestival.org.uk

Hospital parade appeal

The James Paget University Hospital is taking part in the carnival procession as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The hospital is putting out an open call to any current or former member of staff that wishes to be part of the parade along with family members.

Hugh Sturzaker, chairman of the arts festival and who was a consultant surgeon at the hospital, said: “I am pleased that the James Paget will be involved in the carnival parade, as it will be a fantastic opportunity to show support for the hospital and its staff that have worked tirelessly since its opening 40 years ago, and especially after the last two years.”

If you want to be involved in the hospital parade, people can turn up on the day of the carnival, or contact communications@jpaget.nhs.uk for more information.