News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gallery

Doctor Who star shares his love of Great Yarmouth at comic con event

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:17 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 1:27 PM June 4, 2022
Colin Baker, who played the sixth Doctor, has materialised at Comic Con Great Yarmouth

Colin Baker, who played the sixth Doctor, materialised at Great Yarmouth Comic Con - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth Comic Con is being held at the town's racecourse today and tomorrow with hundreds of sci-fi, super hero and cartoon fans flocking to the venue this morning.

Daleks, stormtroopers, Ghostbusters and dinosaurs are just some of the sights for people to enjoy as attendees also get in the mood by dressing up as their favourite characters. 

Stormtroopers take aim at rebel forces at the Comic Con

Stormtroopers take aim at rebel forces at the Comic Con - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Two Doctor Who stars are attending the two day event, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, who played the sixth Doctor and his brave companion Peri respectively between 1984 and 1986.

As Mr Baker stepped out of his Tardis he revealed he has a strong link to the town.

Mr Baker said: "It is always a joy to come to these events. There is a huge turn out here.

"People still have a great affection for this programme that gave me a living forty years ago and they still like it.

Doctor Who star Colin Baker meets two fans

Doctor Who star Colin Baker meets two fans - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"For me it is doubling pleasing because my dad was brought up in Great Yarmouth so I have always had an affection for this town and so it is nice to come here and meet so many of the local people.

"They have organised a great event here.

Jurassic Lark! A dinosaur was on the hunt for prey

Jurassic Lark! A dinosaur was on the hunt for prey - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs
  2. 2 'With you in spirit' - Griff Rhys Jones on fight against holiday lodges
  3. 3 Pilot's flight path creates crown over Norfolk for jubilee
  1. 4 Friesian horse seafront parade pays tribute to Queen
  2. 5 Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Golden Mile
  3. 6 Obituary: 'Heroine of the A47' dies aged 94
  4. 7 Trial will see £20k sensors to monitor cars in parking bays
  5. 8 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Yarmouth
  6. 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after injury on Norfolk Broads
  7. 10 Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

"There's so much going on." 

When asked the secret of the show 's success Mr Baker said: "It has tapped into that thing that has always worked - the idea of the mysterious stranger who rides into town and saves us all, like the Lone Ranger.

"The Doctor is from anther planet, he is benevolent, he does good and leaves a place hopefully better than when he arrived. That's all we want and hope for, especially when times are tough.

"The Doctor has a lasting presence in British culture."

A dalek was on patrol at the comic con

A dalek was on patrol at the comic con - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Ms Bryant, who recently reappeared as Peri to promote a new Blu-ray set of season 22, said: "We are a giant family. It is just lovely to meet the fans and chat, some I meet time after time.

Doctor Who actor Nicola Bryant, who played Peri

Doctor Who actor Nicola Bryant, who played Peri - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"We are very blessed in being able to come and do this."

Also appearing at the convention is national treasure Christopher Biggins, known for many roles, including Porridge, I Claudius and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Christopher Biggins was at the convention

Christopher Biggins was at the convention - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said: "It is wonderful to see so many fans here. it is a great event."

A young Doctor Who fans poses by the Tardis console

A young Doctor Who fans poses by the Tardis console - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Also appearing is Andrew Lee Potts, from the television show Primeval.

A bizarre looking queue for Comic Con Great Yarmouth

A bizarre looking queue for Great Yarmouth Comic Con - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Tickets are available on the door both days. For more information search for Great Yarmouth Comic Con on Facebook.

A Ghostbusters display at the racecourse

A Ghostbusters display at the racecourse - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The Tardis proved a popular sight

The Tardis proved a popular sight - Credit: Anthony Carroll

This motorbike and sidecar appeared in several Harry Potter films

This motorbike and sidecar appeared in several Harry Potter films - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A family cosplay for the convention

A family cosplay for the convention - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A fan dressed as Tom Baker's Doctor takes control of the Tardis

A fan dressed as Tom Baker's Doctor takes control of the Tardis - Credit: Anthony Carroll


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Mantas Koreckis_0

Norfolk Live News

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Sweet Sensation in Great Yarmouth. 

TV | Gallery

First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Yarmouth for TV show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
People inside the new market building.

Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon