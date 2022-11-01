Almost 30,000 visit 'hugely popular' seafront fire festival

Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water 2022 was enjoyed by almost 30,000 people over a week. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

Festival organisers have hailed the "hugely positive" public response which saw thousands visit a sandy landscape of lights and fire.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition, was staged over October half term in Great Yarmouth and helped to bring the seafront "alive".

An artist performs at Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water festival 2022. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Organiser say visitors travelled from beyond the region, staying overnight and boosting the economy.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts which is behind the festival, said: “We are delighted and amazed by the hugely positive response to this year’s Fire on the Water event.

Visitors relax in the Embar beer tent, new for 2022's Beach Edition of Fire on the Water. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

"This year’s expanded format on the beach has been hugely popular and we have had almost 30,000 people visit in the course of the week to enjoy the combination of fire and light installations, live performance, making workshops, and hospitality".

“It’s a truly unique, world-class event and generates huge interest.

"The whole of the seafront was really alive all week and it brought joy to thousands of people.

Drummers entertain the crowds at Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Beach Edition 2022. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

"It’s been a huge undertaking by a large team of artists, production staff, crew, and volunteers, especially for the Out There team doing this just a few weeks after the Out There Festival.

"We now await news from Arts Council England and other key partners in regard to funding for Out There Arts activity in future years and we hope it will be possible to sustain and grow the event.”

Live performances were a feature of Fire on the Water 2022 Beach Edition which has been hailed a huge success. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

Following a successful first event at the Venetian Waterways the location was switched to central beach bringing in new areas to relax and live performances.

Refreshments and hot food were also available from a new Embar beer tent.

Hosting it on the beach meant visitors were able to wander freely around the fire structures rather than follow a set path.

There was drama on the second night when torrential rain lead to the site being evacuated and part of the beer tent collapsing.

This year, all ticket holders were granted free parking across six car parks in the town.

Elsie the animatronic fire-breathing dragon at Fire on the Water 2022 Beach Edition in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

Fire on the Water was delivered by Out There Arts with event partners Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Visit Great Yarmouth, Freshly Greated, Interreg Experience and sponsors Specsavers Great Yarmouth.

A giant pirate puppet wandered among crowds at Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water 2022 Beach Edition. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

A fire breathing dragon delighted crowds at Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water 2022 Beach Edition. - Credit: David Henry Thomas



