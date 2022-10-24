'It was bizarre' - Fire on the Water boss describes evacuation drama

A major festival on Great Yarmouth seafront had to be evacuated after torrential rain and high winds led to a beer tent collapsing.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition had to be cleared of people on Sunday night after the atrocious weather saw part of the event's beer tent, Embar, collapse.

Part of the Embar beer tent collapsed in the bad weather - Credit: Neil Smith

On Monday repairs were being made to the tent in time to try and reinstall it for that night's entertainment.

Organisers say none of the wacky and bizarre-looking fire and light installations were damaged.

It was the second night of the event, which had seen 4,600 people attend its opening night on Saturday and is organised by Out There Arts.

A fire installation bursts into spectacular life - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Disappointed people who were not able to enjoy the experience on Sunday will be offered slots at other nights at the festival, which runs until Friday.

Describing the drama, Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts, said: "There was a good number of people on site.

"It was just a burst of weather which came with much more intensity than the forecast.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts - Credit: David Henry Thomas

"We were expecting showers certainly, but it was a very intense burst. It was gone after a few minutes, it was really bizarre.

"We suffered a bit of tent damage on the side walls. It was nothing that dramatic but it was progressive.

"So we moved people out of the tent, but then at the same time it was just raining incredibly hard.

"Clearly people just wanted to leave the site and we needed them to clear away from the tent.

"It was not the conditions to carry on with the show.

Fire on the Water is captured by a drone - Credit: Luke Martin Photography

"We did clear the site. Everyone who did not get to enjoy the experience that had tickets will be offered the chance for tickets for any of the other nights.

"The tent is all repaired and ready to go back up. We are just waiting for the winds to fall a little bit more before we put it back up."

One of the fire installations with the seafront's big wheel looming behind it - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition runs until October 28.

Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call on 01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk





