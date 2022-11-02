It's coming home! Norfolk footgolfer aiming for World Cup glory

Fore! Lee Bennett, from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, tees off at a footgolf tournament - Credit: Lee Bennett

As football fans gear up to watch the Three Lions try and win the World Cup later this year, one Norfolk man could be forgiven for being slightly distracted.

Lee Bennett is dreaming of his own sporting success, having been selected to represent England at the Footgolf World Cup in the United States next summer.

Lee Bennett, who lives near Great Yarmouth, is representing England at the Footgolf World Cup - Credit: Lee Bennett

Footgolf is a hybrid of football and golf that sees a regulation football kicked around a course and into large holes on a green.

Mr Bennett, who lives in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, and is a keen footballer, took up the sport back in 2017.

He qualified for the Footgolf World Cup in Orlando, Florida, by coming eighth in a series of ranking tournaments throughout the season.

The 40-year-old will fly out with about 20 other team members to the FIFG World Cup, which takes place between May 27 and June 6.

Lee Bennett is aiming for world cup glory next year - Credit: Lee Bennett

Mr Bennett, who works as an account manager for a software company, said: "It is the rules of golf but the only difference is you kick a ball down the fairway. So, you tee off and take your shot, and then you approach the green and put in the ball with your foot."

To make the cut for the World Cup, Mr Bennett played on courses up to 2,800 yards long.

When choosing the England squad, selectors looked at competitors' 18 best scores during the season.

Mr Bennett's position in regulation football is centre midfield, playing for Caister and Acle over the years. He now turns out in veterans' games.

A flashback to the Suffolk Footgolf Championship at Stonham Barns. - Credit: Archant

He took up footgolf after seeing a post about it on Facebook and plays locally at Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

He said: "I watched a video and that sort of concept appealed to me. In terms of football I am more of a creative player so I am good at angles, direction and pace.

"Generally, they are the players that succeed at footgolf as you need to play the course well."

Footgolf is becoming a popular sport - Credit: Archant

On being chosen for the World Cup, he added: "It is the the pride of representing your country at any sporting event. It is about playing the best players of other countries on an international scene."

Mr Bennett is looking to raise £3,000 in sponsorship to take part in the World Cup.

To contact him, call 07392306866 or email benno377@hotmail.co.uk