Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre - Credit: Anthony Carroll

An area outside a Great Yarmouth shopping centre has been sealed off as a precaution as Storm Eunice starts to batter the region.

The area to the right of the Market Place entrance of Market Gates Shopping Centre has been cordoned off.

Notices say: "Polite notice Road closed Please use alternative route Sorry for any inconvenience."

Dee Greenwood, deputy manager at Market Gates, said: "It is just a precaution. There are large panels of glass and with the wind they looked like they were moving."

The town centre Greggs bakery shop has also removed its outside tables and chairs as the winds build up.

The outside chairs and tables at Greggs have been taken inside - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Despite the winds people were still out and about in quite large numbers in the town centre.

Police have advised people to stay at home as Storm Eunice could see winds reach up to 85mph.

If people suffer power cuts they should call UK Power Networks on 105.