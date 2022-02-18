News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:37 PM February 18, 2022
The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre - Credit: Anthony Carroll

An area outside a Great Yarmouth shopping centre has been sealed off as a precaution as Storm Eunice starts to batter the region.

The area to the right of the Market Place entrance of Market Gates Shopping Centre has been cordoned off.

Notices say: "Polite notice  Road closed Please use alternative route Sorry for any inconvenience."

Dee Greenwood, deputy manager at Market Gates, said: "It is just a precaution. There are large panels of glass and with the wind they looked like they were moving."

The town centre Greggs bakery shop has also removed its outside tables and chairs as the winds build up.

The outside chairs and tables at Greggs have been taken inside

The outside chairs and tables at Greggs have been taken inside - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Despite the winds people were still out and about in quite large numbers in the town centre.

Police have advised people to stay at home as Storm Eunice could see winds reach up to 85mph.

If people suffer power cuts they should call UK Power Networks on 105.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Fupburger has now opened at The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Norwich-based burger firm opens third location at seaside pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A dog was saved from the A47 dual carriageway near Great Yarmouth.

Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Armed police called after man threatened with knife during robbery

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon