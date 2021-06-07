Best pubs in Yarmouth to watch Euro 2020 games
Are you ready to swap your sofa for your local to cheer on England in the Euros?
If so, you'll be happy to know that plenty of pubs and bars across Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and the surrounding villages are planning to show the games.
Many venues have been preparing outdoor areas after an influx of bookings and are expected to be at capacity during the competition although numbers will be limited due to coronavirus restrictions.
England's first two games will be played under current regulations, with their third and final group game, against the Czech Republic on June 22, happening the day after the rules could change, allowing more people into the pubs.
Here is a list of venues around the borough showing the matches:
The Ocean Rooms, Gorleston
The nightclub will become a hub for football during the Euros, with seven screens transmitting every England game.
King's Arms, Northgate Street
Five TVs inside, as well as one large screen and two 65 inch screens outside in the garden, will show the matches.
The Tavern, Belton
A pair of TVs inside and a 100 inch projector screen outside in the large beer garden.
Merlins Sports Bar, Apsley Road
This venue will show all England games and their build-up on four projector screens. They are currently operating with table service and a limited capacity so advise customers to turn up early to guarantee their place.
The Feathers, Market Gates
The owners have said that all big games will be shown, so fans won't miss any of the action.
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road
Punters can enjoy the football on three screens in the main bar, a 150 inch screen in the function room and a screen in the garden.
The Great Eastern, Nelson Road Central
One TV screen will show the championships.
The Marine, Marine Parade
This seafront bar will have seven screens in the bar and one outside.
The Feathers, High Street, Gorleston
This sports' pub has six screens including one in the rear garden. A mural celebrating a range of sporting achievements has sprung up on the pub's beer garden ahead of the Euros.
The Belle Vue Inn, Quay Road, Gorleston
Three large screens and a projector, as well as a screen outside for early games.
There will also be food and drinks promotions during matches, including a burger and a pint for £8.
