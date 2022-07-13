Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Gallery

Ladies Evening at Great Yarmouth Racecourse saw colourful costumes on display

A sporting spectacle that sees people don their best clobber has drawn the usual large crowd to Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

Smiles were the order of the day at the race track

On Wednesday the race track held a Ladies Evening event, which saw TV personality Rylan Clark DJ after the races had finished.

Thousands flocked to the racecourse

As usual many donned their best and most colourful frocks or dug out their top suits to wear.

Racegoers stepping out in style at the race event

Glenn Tubby, the racecourse's manager, was delighted to see the large numbers of people attending.

Cheers! Racegoers enjoy themselves in the sun

He said: "We have probably got 2,500 to 3,000 people here. It's a good healthy crowd.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse proved its usual hit

"The event is always popular and we have got the weather on our side."

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse

Racegoers could also win a £500 cash prize by impressing the judges of the course's Style Awards.





Women donned fascinators for the event

There was seven races at the course with the going good to firm.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse

The event always pulls the crowds




