Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Anthony Carroll

Published: 7:07 PM July 13, 2022
Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies Evening at Great Yarmouth Racecourse saw colourful costumes on display - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A sporting spectacle that sees people don their best clobber has drawn the usual large crowd to Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Smiles were the order of the day at the race track - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On Wednesday the race track held a Ladies Evening event, which saw TV personality Rylan Clark DJ after the races had finished.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thousands flocked to the racecourse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As usual many donned their best and most colourful frocks or dug out their top suits to wear. 

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Racegoers stepping out in style at the race event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Glenn Tubby, the racecourse's manager, was delighted to see the large numbers of people attending.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cheers! Racegoers enjoy themselves in the sun - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: "We have probably got 2,500 to 3,000 people here. It's a good healthy crowd.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse proved its usual hit - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The event is always popular and we have got the weather on our side."

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Racegoers could also win a £500 cash prize by impressing the judges of the course's Style Awards.


Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Women donned fascinators for the event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There was seven races at the course with the going good to firm.

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The event always pulls the crowds - Credit: Brittany Woodman


