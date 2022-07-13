Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A sporting spectacle that sees people don their best clobber has drawn the usual large crowd to Great Yarmouth Racecourse.
On Wednesday the race track held a Ladies Evening event, which saw TV personality Rylan Clark DJ after the races had finished.
As usual many donned their best and most colourful frocks or dug out their top suits to wear.
Glenn Tubby, the racecourse's manager, was delighted to see the large numbers of people attending.
He said: "We have probably got 2,500 to 3,000 people here. It's a good healthy crowd.
"The event is always popular and we have got the weather on our side."
Racegoers could also win a £500 cash prize by impressing the judges of the course's Style Awards.
There was seven races at the course with the going good to firm.