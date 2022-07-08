News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ladies night at racecourse will see Rylan lay on the tunes

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:16 PM July 8, 2022
race

A previous Ladies Evening at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

Great Yarmouth Racecourse is holding its latest Ladies Evening on Wednesday, July 13, which will see thousands of racegoers flock through its gates.

People attending will be able to don their best attire, celebrate any wins with fizz and enjoy a live DJ set after racing from TV and radio star Rylan Clark.

Rylan said:  “I’m super excited to be heading to Great Yarmouth racecourse for Ladies Evening.

Rylan Clark-Neal attending The Audio and Radio Industry Awards held at The London Palladium, London.

Rylan Clark will be DJing at the racecourse - Credit: PA

"Not only will I be there to play top tunes to get people dancing after the horse racing but I can’t wait to see everyone out of their loungewear and dressed to impressed."

Racegoers can also win a £500 cash prize by impressing the judges of the course's Style Awards.

Make sure you head to the flower wall when you arrive to have your picture taken to have a chance of winning.

There will also be a spotter in the crowd looking out for any particularly stunning outfits as well.

Gates open 3.45pm To book tickets or for more information visit www.greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk

