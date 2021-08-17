New bid for 28 flats at former hotel site
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015
A bid to build 28 flats on the site of a seafront car park and former hotel has landed again before planners.
The proposal would see two and three-bedroom flats and maisonettes spread out over four to five storeys on Euston Road in Great Yarmouth.
The original bid was withdrawn last year after planners raised concerns the building would be "too tall and bulky".
Since then, the developer has gone back to the drawing board and the revised plans now show a lower building.
The land, within the Seafront Conservation Area, adjoins Raynscourt Lodge on the corner of Euston Road and Marine Parade off Yarmouth seafront.
Though currently used as a car park, it was formerly the Raynscourt Hotel which was demolished in 2016.
The developers have also removed all car parking from the plans and are instead encouraging cycling and public transport.
You may also want to watch:
A decision is expected by November 1 this year.
Most Read
- 1 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
- 2 Traditional food on show at Hemsby's annual herring festival
- 3 'Banksy should not obscure local talent' - artwork unveiled in Gorleston
- 4 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
- 5 Gorleston park runners pose with Banksy artwork
- 6 Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
- 7 Gavin and Stacey star spotted at Great Yarmouth Comic Con
- 8 Jailed in August: Cannabis farmer and man who tried to kill neighbour
- 9 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
- 10 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act