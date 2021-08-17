Published: 8:57 AM August 17, 2021

Raynscourt Hotel on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth was demolished in 2016 - and now flats are being proposed in its place. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A bid to build 28 flats on the site of a seafront car park and former hotel has landed again before planners.

The proposal would see two and three-bedroom flats and maisonettes spread out over four to five storeys on Euston Road in Great Yarmouth.

The original bid was withdrawn last year after planners raised concerns the building would be "too tall and bulky".

The site, on Euston Road, is currently being used as a 25-space car park. Photo: Google - Credit: Archant

Since then, the developer has gone back to the drawing board and the revised plans now show a lower building.

The land, within the Seafront Conservation Area, adjoins Raynscourt Lodge on the corner of Euston Road and Marine Parade off Yarmouth seafront.

Though currently used as a car park, it was formerly the Raynscourt Hotel which was demolished in 2016.

The developers have also removed all car parking from the plans and are instead encouraging cycling and public transport.

A decision is expected by November 1 this year.