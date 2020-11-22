‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal

Published: 6:11 AM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020

Raynscourt Hotel on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth was demolished in 2016 - and now flats are being proposed in its place. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A proposal to build 28 flats on the site of a seafront car park and former hotel is being recommended for refusal over fears it would be “too tall and bulky”.

The site, on Euston Road, is currently being used as a 25-space car park. Photo: Google - Credit: Archant

The plans, which would see two and three-bedroom flats spread out over ”four to five storeys” on Euston Road, with basement parking provided, are due to come before Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development committee on November 25.

The land, within the Seafront Conservation Area, adjoins Raynscourt Lodge on the corner of Euston Road and Marine Parade off Yarmouth seafront. Though currently used as a car park, it was formerly the Raynscourt Hotel which was demolished in 2016.

Three of the proposed flats would be affordable.

Objections from outside parties mainly relate to the size of the proposed building - suggesting that it would spoil the character of the area.

Objectors have raised fears about the size of the proposed development. Photo: Andrew Middleton - Credit: Archant

Highways England has also raised concerns over insufficient parking, as the applicant proposes just 16 spaces for 28 flats.

The Winchester Hotel, which stands opposite the site, said in an objection letter: “The project would dwarf its neighbour, the Raynscourt Lodge. There are no five storey buildings in the area.

“The Raynscourt Hotel was a valuable asset to the tourism industry offering near enough all-year trade. It was a sad day when it closed.

“Since it was demolished the land has been utilised as a car park and has been very useful for the tourism industry during the summer season.”

Historic England, though not objecting, has argued the proposed building would be too tall, and form a “heavy, bulky block with a somewhat squat and inelegant form”.

A report drawn up by council planners meanwhile refers to the difficulties of local services to cope with demand.

It reads: “The density of the development will generate at least 30 people and 20+ vehicles.

“There will be pressure for amenities off site including on-street parking, public spaces and leisure facilities.

“The recommendation is to refuse.”

At the council’s most recent development committee meeting, on November 12, a 138-strong homes bid in Great Yarmouth’s northern villages were rejected after a raft of local objections.