Great Yarmouth boating lake's algae has been cleared

Algae at Great Yarmouth's boating lake has been treated. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Algae at a picturesque Great Yarmouth seafront tourist attraction has been cleared as staff prepare for a fun-filled Easter weekend.

The Venetian Waterways' boating lake suffered rapid growth of algae following a week of warm weather, undisturbed sunshine and low winds in March.

The surface of the lake on Great Yarmouth seafront was covered in green algae on Tuesday, March 29 - Credit: James Weeds

Now, the water has been treated and is much more inviting for visitors looking for a weekend row or a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy the weather over the Bank holiday weekend.

Additional treatment was added to the water at the end of March by Access Community Trust.

A spokesman for the trust said: "The supplementary water treatments have worked well, which means the cafe and boating lake will be open daily from 10-4 with both rowing and pedalos available for hire."

If visitors are looking for free family fun, the Venetian Waterways is hosting Alan’s (the site's resident heron) egg trail.

Entry forms are available from the boating lake’s cafe.