New York, Paris, Peckham, Great Yarmouth - Only Fools stars coming to town
- Credit: © BBC
Don't be a plonker by making sure you meet some of the stars from Only Fools and Horses when they visit Great Yarmouth this summer.
Stars from Britain's most loved BBC TV programme - as voted by viewers of The One Show in January - will be making a jolly boys outing to The Jube on Saturday, August 27.
Appearances will be made by stars such as Michael Fenton Stevens, Daniel Peacock and Philip Pope who all made memorable appearances on the sitcom which ran from 1981 until 2003.
Michael Fenton Stevens is best remembered as Alan Perkins, who made Rodney Trotter a member of the Groovy Gang while he posed as a 14-year-old on holiday in Majorca.
Daniel Peacock played Mickey Maguire, who fronted Rodney's boyband A Bunch of Wallies.
And Philip Pope starred as the 'Singing Dustman' Tony Angelino - who played the singer with an unfortunate speech impediment and left audiences 'cwying' with laughter.
Mike Kemp, best-known as the Trotters' cousin Stan from North London, will also be making an appearance.
The cast will be taking to the stage to discuss their careers and their memories of working with David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, as well as getting the audience involved in recreating side-splitting scenes from the hit comedy show.
There will also be a Q and A, auctions, raffles and a chance to buy memorabilia.
Following the event, there will be an Only Fools and Horses themed disco featuring songs from the show and, although optional, the best fancy dress will win a prize.
Event organiser Colin Phillips said: "It will be a 42 carat night.
"It's an absolute honour to be involved and all the actors are looking forward to a great night.
"The town is an amazing place for a jolly boys outing and I think it's a great opportunity to celebrate Britain's greatest sitcom."
Doors will open at 7pm for regular ticket holders.
For access from 6pm, a free buffet and drink, and a chance to have a meet and greet with the actors, VIP tickets are also available.
The event is being organised by Only Authentic, which has put together other meet and greets across the country.
For tickets, visit www.thejube.net/tickets