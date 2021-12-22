Hundreds more offered Covid booster jabs in their cars

A second booster vaccine drive-through clinic is being staged on Tuesday, December 28. - Credit: JPUH

A second drive-through booster clinic is being held in a hospital car park in the fight against the Omicron Covid variant.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, is hosting the clinic for booster doses only on Tuesday December 28, 9-3pm.

It follows the success of an earlier effort when over 300 people got their jabs through their car windows.

No appointment is needed.

People are asked to use the hospital entrance off Brasenose Avenue and then follow the signs to drive around the Louise Hamilton Centre and park in Car Park F, where they will receive their booster in their car.

They are also asked to have their NHS number with them, and be ready for their jab by wearing clothing that allows them to easily uncover their arm.

Afterwards people are asked to remain in their cars in dedicated parking bays to wait the 15 minutes before driving off.

Appointments can also be booked for a first, second, or booster vaccination through the National Booking Service by visiting the website or calling 119 between 7am and 11pm seven days a week

Meanwhile, both the Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates vaccination centres are offering walk-in appointments but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

At the Louise Hamilton Centre, walk-ins will be accepted from 7.30am to 7pm each day for the rest of December except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm.

At Market Gates walk-in slots are available from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day for the rest of December, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the opening hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm.

However, walk in vaccinations for 12-15-year olds will not be available at Market Gates.

A full list of walk in sites across Norfolk and Waveney can be found online.

The list is updated regularly, so people are asked to keep checking back for more locations.