Covid cases rise by a fifth in borough

Published: 2:59 PM September 16, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in the borough of Great Yarmouth has increased by a fifth and is the highest in the county, latest health figures have shown.

Figures for the borough for the seven days up to Friday, September 10 show the borough had an infection rate of 389.1 per 100,000 people, compared to 320.1 per 100,000 people in the previous seven day period - a rise of 20.1pc.

Despite the rise, health figures show the borough's infection rate was still lower than the national average.

Separate figures out on Wednesday showed a total of 9,432 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the Great Yarmouth area - up 48 from the day before.

It meant that the rate of infection in Great Yarmouth now stands at 9,508 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,068.

The figures out on Wednesday also showed 254 people had died in our area by September 15 overall with Covid.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

For the figures for the last seven days up until Friday, September 10 Norfolk had 268.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

That compared to 274.3 per 100,000 over the previous seven days and is below the East of England average of 282.4 and the England average of 308.3.

There were 101 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital in the county, as of Tuesday (September 14). Eight were in critical care.

After prime minister Boris Johnson announced the winter plans for managing coronavirus earlier this week, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: "I continue to urge people to follow the hands, face, space advice, to take lateral flow tests twice a week, to keep buildings well ventilated and wear masks where appropriate.

"Please follow self-isolation advice, if you do test positive. We want to ensure we can both respond to the virus and recover from it by keeping our economy open and hopefully avoid any further lockdowns."