The care home bringing people together in its own pub

Joan Kirton, resident, enjoying The Ritz Inn, a new pub opened at Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A hubbub of conversation, a barman who knows your tipple, and your favourite song playing on the juke box.

Sounds like the perfect pub - and one residents of a Hopton care home don't have far to travel to.

In fact they can even keep their slippers on.

Ritson Lodge has opened its own pub for residents and their families called The Ritz Inn.

For the 44 people who live there it is a slice of normal life which gives the feeling of going out without leaving the safety of the home.

Joan Kirton was loving it.

The 97-year-old from London's east end was having a pub lunch and declared it "handsome".

She enjoys a double whiskey and water every day, not necessarily with lunch, whenever she fancies it - but because she was at the pub she had a glass of wine too.

"It feels like going out," she said.

"It makes a change from sitting indoors. It's quite a nice little pub."

The mother-of-four, whose twin sister lives locally, said she always enjoyed the pub scene in her younger days and played darts for several teams.

And although there was a board on the wall her eyesight prevented her from stepping up to the oche, she said.

Also enjoying the surroundings, complete with pool table, optics and beer pump, was Edna Glasspoole. The 80-year-old declared she never touched a drop but enjoyed the atmosphere and was happy with her apple juice.

Ritson Lodge manager Siobhan Fennell said it was all about the residents and their families being able to spend quality time together.

As well as popping in for drink, a game of darts or pool, or to watch sport residents could book the pub for family gatherings helping to keep all ages occupied.

The new cinema at Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The home had also invested in a cinema with real theatre seats donated by East Coast Cinemas helping to deliver a proper movie experience with popcorn.

Siobhan Fennell, manager of Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Fennell thanked everyone for their donations saying the cinema and pub had helped to bring everyone together.

"The staff really do care," she said.

"The person comes with a family and that is the important bit. We have to think of everyone."

