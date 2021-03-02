Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Published: 8:18 PM March 2, 2021

A man in his 20s is among three further deaths with Covid-19 announced at a Norfolk hospital.

In a statement posted on its website the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said: "Sadly, we can confirm that three people who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

"The patients were a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 70s.

"All three had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

The announcement brings the total number to have died at the hospital in February to 78, although the figure could still rise.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 365.

It means February is the second worst month for deaths after January (109) and April (76).

However, NHS England figures recording daily hospital deaths show a flattening of the data with no deaths at all plotted from February 22 to 28.

Meanwhile, cases of coronavirus in Great Yarmouth have fallen by a fifth in the last week, although in some of the borough's neighbourhoods the rate still stands above the national average.



