Nearly 60pc of people in borough have had booster jab

A walk-in vaccine centre opened at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth as part of the 'Grab a Jab' drive. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Latest health figures show that 57pc of the adult population in the borough of Great Yarmouth have had a Covid booster jab.

The figures for up to December 19 mean that 45,495 people aged over 18 have had their third jab, with 33,944 adults not having their booster jabs yet.

It means that the borough of Yarmouth is placed 176th out of 307 local authorities in terms of the number of third jabs administered.

Figures also show in the last week up to December 19 a total of 9,973 booster jabs were administered in the borough.

In north Norfolk the third jab uptake figure was 71pc, in Broadland it was 67pc and across the county border the uptake figure for East Suffolk was 67.pc.

The figures come as Covid case rates in Great Yarmouth saw an 11.4pc increase from 408.3 to 454.6 cases per 100,000 in the last week.

To book a vaccination or booster visit the NHS website.