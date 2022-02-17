More than 42,000 Great Yarmouth homes eligible for fuel crisis rebate

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a fund for the hospitality industry - Credit: PA

More than 42,000 homes across the borough of Great Yarmouth will be entitled to a £150 rebate to help during the energy price crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a council tax rebate scheme that will see homes in the A to D band receive a £150 rebate.

A breakdown of local authority figures shows in the borough of Great Yarmouth there are 42,055 properties in the A to D council tax band.

The figures mean that in the borough 92.5pc of homes are eligible for the rebate, excluding empty and second homes.

In the borough there are 2,736 homes in the E to H council tax band which are not eligible for the rebate.

The figures also show there are 2, 325 second homes in the borough.

It means 4.8pc of the borough's homes are second homes, placing it eleventh out of 308 local authority areas.

The rebate will, in most cases, be provided as a separate payment but if you do not pay your council tax by direct debit you may have to provide your local authority with bank account details.

It will be paid from April.