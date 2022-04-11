Bid for 665 new homes on estate not covered by Broads protection zone

665 homes are planned for off Jack Chase Way - Credit: Liz Coates

A bid to build 665 homes on the east Norfolk coast is not affected by a new anti-development zone.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has confirmed the Persimmon Homes estate plan for land off Jack Chase Way at West Caister is not included in a new Broads protection zone.

Last week Natural England told Great Yarmouth Borough Council it must not grant planning permission for any schemes involving 'overnight accommodation' in a specific catchment area, until plans can prove they will not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

The catchment area had included an area north of Great Yarmouth, near Caister.

It has now been confirmed the area does not cover the proposed Jack Chase homes development, due to be called Magnolia Gardens if eventually approved by the borough council.

Caister Parish Council has objected to the proposed development over road infrastructure concerns, environmental fears and the impact on facilities and utilities.

Caister Parish councillor Brenda Davis with residents Thomas and Priscilla Sear at the public community meeting about the Persimmon Homes scheme - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Persimmon says the homes will benefit the area's economy.