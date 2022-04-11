News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Bid for 665 new homes on estate not covered by Broads protection zone

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:06 PM April 11, 2022
665 homes are planned for off Jack Chase Way

665 homes are planned for off Jack Chase Way - Credit: Liz Coates

A bid to build 665 homes on the east Norfolk coast is not affected by a new anti-development zone.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has confirmed the Persimmon Homes estate plan for land off Jack Chase Way at West Caister is not included in a new Broads protection zone.

Last week Natural England told Great Yarmouth Borough Council it must not grant planning permission for any schemes involving 'overnight accommodation' in a specific catchment area, until plans can prove they will not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

The catchment area had included an area north of Great Yarmouth, near Caister.

It has now been confirmed the area does not cover the proposed Jack Chase homes development, due to be called Magnolia Gardens if eventually approved by the borough council.

Caister Parish Council has objected to the proposed development over road infrastructure concerns, environmental fears and the impact on facilities and utilities.

caister

Caister Parish councillor Brenda Davis with residents Thomas and Priscilla Sear at the public community meeting about the Persimmon Homes scheme - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Persimmon says the homes will benefit the area's economy.

Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Store wars in Gorleston as Tesco and Morrisons fight new Lidl plan

Store wars as Tesco and Morrisons line up to fight off new Lidl

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Albion Pub Great Yarmouth

Yarmouth pub reopens with the community as 'be-all and end-all'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon