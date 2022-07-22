Blueprint for village's future development approved by councillors

A blueprint for future development in an east Norfolk parish has been approved by the local planning authority.

In a referendum on June 16, the people of Fleggburgh voted 88pc in favour of a neighbourhood plan for their area, which had been authored by a working group of residents and parish councillors.

The plan will remain valid until 2030 and will serve as an important document for Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) to refer to when deciding whether to grant permission for new housing in the parish of Fleggburgh.

On the specific issue of housing, the plan notes: "A large proportion of residents feel that there should be no further housing development in the parish.

"Concerns raised include the scale of development and its impact on green spaces and the landscape.

"There is also concern about the impact development is having on the capacity of services, including the GP surgery which is considered to be close to capacity, and that most new development is out of character with existing dwellings in terms of design."

GYBC voted unanimously in favour of approving the plan at a meeting on Thursday, July 21.