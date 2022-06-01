Plans for three-storey homes on care home site move forward

The Abbeville Lodge care home which was found to be inadequate in all areas. Three-storey homes are set to spring up on the site, which also used to host a petrol filling station. - Credit: Archant © 2011

New details of a scheme for 14 new homes on the site of a failed care home have been submitted to planners.

Outline permission was granted last year for the terraced, three-storey homes on the site of Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth.

The aftermath of a fire at Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

New drawings showing what they will look like and how they will stand on the plot facing homes in School Road Back are in the hands of borough planners.

According to the plans all the homes will have a garage, utility room, and toilet on the ground floor, with a kitchen, lounge and bathroom on the second, and three bedrooms - one en-suite - at the top.

Failed Abbeville Lodge was closed in May 2019 and suffered a string of fires and break-ins, leaving neighbours saying it was a constant worry.

The Abbeville Lodge site in Acle New Road has long been an eyesore at one of the main entrances to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Approving the outline bid in 2021 planners said the public benefit on a prominent entrance site into Great Yarmouth outweighed the impact on people already living there.

The care home was demolished in June last year and went on the market, with planning permission for the homes, for £500k.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0407/D.



