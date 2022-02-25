Residents back new neighbourhood plans for three Norfolk villages
- Credit: James Bass / James Weeds
Residents in Norfolk villages near Great Yarmouth have voted in favour of new neighbourhood plans for their areas.
Referendums on new plans for Filby, Rollesby, and Winterton were held on Thursday.
Voters were asked whether Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Broads Authority should use the proposed plans to help decide planning applications in their area.
A neighbourhood plan is usually prepared by a parish council or local community group, which provides an opportunity to help shape the development of buildings and changes in land use within the area.
The plan must pass through a series of formal stages and follow nationally set "basic conditions" before coming into force.
In order to be adopted, a plan must receive at least 50pc of the votes cast in a referendum.
The results of Thursday's referendums were:
Filby
Yes 225, No 19
Rollesby
Yes 120, No 35
Winterton
Yes 164, No 53
There were no rejected ballot papers in any of the votes.
The final step is for the borough council to formally adopt them and the plans are expected to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on April 21.