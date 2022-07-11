The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
- Credit: lukemartinphotography
Incredible pictures are giving a different perspective of a cargo ship anchored off Great Yarmouth.
RAF Raffles has been sitting parallel to the resort's busy Golden Mile - a giant stationary structure in contrast to the hubbub of activity on the beach.
At anchor close to the shore it is visible even from Caister, and has been drawing interest.
Among those training their lens at the cargo ship which sails under the Singapore flag was Luke Martin, from Bradwell.
The 33-year-old launched his drone at around 8pm on Sunday to take a closer look at the vessel that had been at anchor for four days.
A boat builder by trade he shares his images via lukemartinphotography on Facebook.
He said ships were his passion, adding: "It's interesting finding out where they have travelled from and what they are doing here."
The ship arrived on July 6 from Dunkirk in France where she had been for three days.
Most Read
- 1 Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
- 2 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- 3 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
- 4 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
- 5 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
- 6 The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
- 7 Great Yarmouth MP to run chancellor's Tory party leadership bid
- 8 Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
- 9 Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins
- 10 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth
Port director Richard Goffin said she was due to come into the outer harbour today (Monday July 11) to load cargo and had been waiting for another vessel to depart before entering.