The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone

IVS Raffles, built in 2013, anchored off Great Yarmouth at around 8pm on Sunday July 11, 2022. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

Incredible pictures are giving a different perspective of a cargo ship anchored off Great Yarmouth.

RAF Raffles has been sitting parallel to the resort's busy Golden Mile - a giant stationary structure in contrast to the hubbub of activity on the beach.

IVS Raffles, sailing under the Singapore flag, has been turning heads in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

At anchor close to the shore it is visible even from Caister, and has been drawing interest.

Among those training their lens at the cargo ship which sails under the Singapore flag was Luke Martin, from Bradwell.

IVS Raffles captured by Luke Martin, a Bradwell boatbuilder, by drone on a summer's evening off Great Yarmouth. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

The 33-year-old launched his drone at around 8pm on Sunday to take a closer look at the vessel that had been at anchor for four days.

A boat builder by trade he shares his images via lukemartinphotography on Facebook.

IVS Raffles, a bulk cargo carrier, anchored off Great Yarmouth before it enters the outer harbour to load. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

He said ships were his passion, adding: "It's interesting finding out where they have travelled from and what they are doing here."

The ship arrived on July 6 from Dunkirk in France where she had been for three days.

The view from the beach doesn't come close to what can be captured by drone. - Credit: Liz Coates

Port director Richard Goffin said she was due to come into the outer harbour today (Monday July 11) to load cargo and had been waiting for another vessel to depart before entering.