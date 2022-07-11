News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:27 AM July 11, 2022
Updated: 11:48 AM July 11, 2022
Stunning shot of IVS Raffles at anchor off Great Yarmouth captured by drone

IVS Raffles, built in 2013, anchored off Great Yarmouth at around 8pm on Sunday July 11, 2022. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

Incredible pictures are giving a different perspective of a cargo ship anchored off Great Yarmouth.

RAF Raffles has been sitting parallel to the resort's busy Golden Mile - a giant stationary structure in contrast to the hubbub of activity on the beach.

IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth captured by drone.

IVS Raffles, sailing under the Singapore flag, has been turning heads in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

At anchor close to the shore it is visible even from Caister, and has been drawing interest.

Among those training their lens at the cargo ship which sails under the Singapore flag was Luke Martin, from Bradwell.

IVS Raffles at anchor off Great Yarmouth

IVS Raffles captured by Luke Martin, a Bradwell boatbuilder, by drone on a summer's evening off Great Yarmouth. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

The 33-year-old launched his drone at around 8pm on Sunday to take a closer look at the vessel that had been at anchor for four days.

A boat builder by trade he shares his images via lukemartinphotography on Facebook.

IVS Raffles bulk cargo carrier anchored off Great Yarmouth

IVS Raffles, a bulk cargo carrier, anchored off Great Yarmouth before it enters the outer harbour to load. - Credit: lukemartinphotography

He said ships were his passion, adding: "It's interesting finding out where they have travelled from and what they are doing here."

The ship arrived on July 6 from Dunkirk in France where she had been for three days.

Cargo ship IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth

The view from the beach doesn't come close to what can be captured by drone. - Credit: Liz Coates

Most Read

  1. 1 Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
  2. 2 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
  3. 3 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
  1. 4 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
  2. 5 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
  3. 6 The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
  4. 7 Great Yarmouth MP to run chancellor's Tory party leadership bid
  5. 8 Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
  6. 9 Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Port director Richard Goffin said she was due to come into the outer harbour today (Monday July 11) to load cargo and had been waiting for another vessel to depart before entering.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11, and daytime sessions have been selling out so far

Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Caister FC has been handed fines and a warning by the FA

Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
North Quay from the air

£20m plan to revamp Great Yarmouth 'blight' area

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon