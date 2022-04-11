News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Drone footage shows progress on Yarmouth's third river crossing

James Weeds

Published: 8:10 AM April 11, 2022
Progress on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing

New drone footage shows the development at Great Yarmouth's third river crossing. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Stunning drone footage shows how much has progressed as development continues at Great Yarmouth's £121m third river crossing.

The new bridge, which will link Southgates Road with the A47 by William Adams Way, began construction in January 2021.

The footage shows a tower crane by Bollard Quay which is said to be assisting with the construction of the control tower, and the smaller bridge that will pass over Southtown Road.

Tony Mulholland, Project Director at BAM Farrans Joint Venture, which is constructing the bridge on behalf of Norfolk County Council, said: “The project continues to progress on time and within budget and we are extremely grateful to the local community for their continued patience and support.

“The new bridge will make a massive difference to people’s daily lives and benefits are already being felt through the creation of local jobs and many training and learning opportunities.”

The third river crossing is due for completion in 2023.

Gorleston construction worker Reece Ryan recently said that being part of the project has made him excited about his future in the construction sector.

