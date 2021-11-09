News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Free weekend parking returns for Christmas shoppers

Liz Coates

Published: 8:27 AM November 9, 2021
King Street pay and display car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture Joseph Norton

Free festive parking is returning to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Free weekend parking is returning for the festive season in Great Yarmouth.

Starting from Saturday November 27 people can park for free on Saturdays and Sundays in six council car parks; Brewery Plain, Fullers Hill, George Street, King Street, Market Place and Stonecutters Quay next to Haven Bridge.

The offer runs for six weeks up to and including Sunday January 2.

Last year the free festive parking started on December 12, after the lifting of the November lockdown on December 2.

Parking remains free in most town centre surface car parks every weekday from 4pm, and free from noon on Wednesdays at King Street, Brewery Plain and George Street.

The countdown to Christmas starts with the lights' switch-on at 6pm on Friday, November 26 in Great Yarmouth Market Place.

Wendy Takman, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy.

GYBC events co-ordinator, Wendy Takman, council leader, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy at the Christmas in the Parks announcement. - Credit: James Weeds

You may also want to watch:

The mayor of Great Yarmouth and special guests will take to the stage to lead to the countdown to 7pm followed by fireworks, and  live entertainment with most shops and the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre and Market staying open until 8pm.


Great Yarmouth News

