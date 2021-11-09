Free weekend parking returns for Christmas shoppers
- Credit: Archant
Free weekend parking is returning for the festive season in Great Yarmouth.
Starting from Saturday November 27 people can park for free on Saturdays and Sundays in six council car parks; Brewery Plain, Fullers Hill, George Street, King Street, Market Place and Stonecutters Quay next to Haven Bridge.
The offer runs for six weeks up to and including Sunday January 2.
Last year the free festive parking started on December 12, after the lifting of the November lockdown on December 2.
Parking remains free in most town centre surface car parks every weekday from 4pm, and free from noon on Wednesdays at King Street, Brewery Plain and George Street.
The countdown to Christmas starts with the lights' switch-on at 6pm on Friday, November 26 in Great Yarmouth Market Place.
You may also want to watch:
The mayor of Great Yarmouth and special guests will take to the stage to lead to the countdown to 7pm followed by fireworks, and live entertainment with most shops and the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre and Market staying open until 8pm.
Most Read
- 1 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 2 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 3 Landmark storage tanks to make way for welfare building
- 4 What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?
- 5 Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge
- 6 Council claims no locals are in favour of 665 homes bid
- 7 Quad bike and motorbike stolen near Great Yarmouth
- 8 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
- 9 'Staycation is the word' - Holiday park will only close two weeks every year
- 10 Superheroes and Star Wars' R2-D2 to take over town hall