News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Beach huts and 3G pitch given green light by planning committee

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:50 PM April 14, 2022
Beach huts at Gorleston

More beach huts are coming to Gorleston's seafront - Credit: Liz Coates

More beach huts for Gorleston and a new football pitch for a recreation ground have been approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

On Wednesday night the council's development control committee approved a bid by the same authority to construct 11 beach huts on the Esplanade at Gorleston.

They will be built on land to the north of 61 beach huts on the seafront and will be available for sale or for hire.

The committee also approved plans by the council to build a new community 3G turf football pitch at Wellesley Recreation Ground.

Wellesley football ground in Great Yarmouth, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden stand i

Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The pitch will replace the existing tennis courts and multi-use games area and will be based in the southern part of the Wellesley.

The new pitch will not restrict the athletics track.

The scheme also includes the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed tennis pavilion also located in the south end of the Wellesley.

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Scrubbed police officer badge

Man poses as police officer by Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Merrivale Model Village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Model village reduces prices due to cost of living crisis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Range is opening a new store at Gapton Hall on Friday April 15 2022

New The Range store to launch on Good Friday with 'special offers'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon