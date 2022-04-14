Beach huts and 3G pitch given green light by planning committee

More beach huts are coming to Gorleston's seafront - Credit: Liz Coates

More beach huts for Gorleston and a new football pitch for a recreation ground have been approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

On Wednesday night the council's development control committee approved a bid by the same authority to construct 11 beach huts on the Esplanade at Gorleston.

They will be built on land to the north of 61 beach huts on the seafront and will be available for sale or for hire.

The committee also approved plans by the council to build a new community 3G turf football pitch at Wellesley Recreation Ground.

Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The pitch will replace the existing tennis courts and multi-use games area and will be based in the southern part of the Wellesley.

The new pitch will not restrict the athletics track.

The scheme also includes the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed tennis pavilion also located in the south end of the Wellesley.