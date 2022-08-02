Make sure you don't miss out on £150 council tax rebate

A borough council is reminding households to claim a £150 council tax rebate as nearly 3,500 eligible homes have not applied for the scheme to help people meet soaring energy bills.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it has paid out the £150 rebate to 37,600 bank accounts in council tax band A to D.

The council says nearly 3,500 homes in A to D bands are yet to get the payment as there are no bank details for them.

If bank details are not provided then the council tax energy rebate will be applied to the council tax account responsible for the property.

Second homes and empty properties are not eligible for the scheme.

Councils across the country have been paying the rebate into accounts of households with monthly direct debits set up.

The scheme was announced by the then chancellor Rishi Sunak in February to help families meet rising fuel bills.

For more information visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's website.