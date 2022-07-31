Work is set to begin on the final phase of Great Yarmouth's new £4.7m market, doubling the size of the structure. - Credit: Archant

Construction work on the final phase of Great Yarmouth's new £4.7m market will begin next week.

Traders have already moved into the first section of the new six-day market, which replaced the former 30-year-old canopy.

Now work is about to begin on the remainder of the structure, which will approximately double the size of the building.

It will include the use of a piling rig, which may cause some noise and vibration to the surrounding area, and is expected to be limited to the first week of working.

Carl Smith, left, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in the new market with councillor Trevor Wainwright. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Council leader Carl Smith and Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: “We are committed to completing the project and bringing the benefits of a more accessible and more environmentally friendly market to the town."

The move to the new market area has caused some controversy, as some stallholders - including Barrie's Tea Stall and Brewer's Chips - have chosen not to relocate to the new structure.







