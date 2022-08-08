Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is taking shape

Things are starting to take shape as the entrance ramp can be seen on Great Yarmouth's Third River crossing.

The £121m development, which will link the A47 at Harfrey's roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river, began in February 2021 and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

On Monday, construction by Suffolk Road was progressing and the entrance ramp to the new bridge was now visible.

The entrance ramp to Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is now visible from the Southtown side of the development. - Credit: James Weeds

Graham Plant, Great Yarmouth Borough mayor and Norfolk County Council Growing the Economy cabinet member, said he is looking forward to the opening of the bridge and all the possibilities it will bring to the borough.

"Not only will businesses in Beacon Park have dual-carriageway access to the outer harbour, but residents will also gain shorter walking distances from Great Yarmouth to Gorleston," he said.

"The time to cross will be super quick for residents and it will increase businesses' ability to operate across the borough and (with the opening of Lowestoft's third-river crossing) along the coast."