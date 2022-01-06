Great Yarmouth's new tourism boss vows to put town on the map
- Credit: Nick Butcher / Archant
Great Yarmouth has a new tourism boss who vows to make the town "the most talked about resort in the UK".
Asa Morrison, the new chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth, pledged his key focus would be to sustain and grow the seven million visitors a year who come to the town.
Mr Morrison said: “I want so many people to discover what we have here.
"I want Great Yarmouth to become the most talked about resort in the UK for all the right reasons.”
Mr Morrison, who lives just outside of the town with his wife and seven children, said: "Where else can you walk on the beach, visit a National Park, walk in the woods, and have all the attractions and dynamic businesses so close together?
“Even when the area is packed in the summer, there is always somewhere to escape to be alone in tranquillity.
“To be talked about for the right reasons means we are doing all the right things.
"I’m particularly looking forward to developing our partnership with Out There Arts and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
"It is about the businesses, the local authorities and voluntary groups working together for the future."
Mr Morrison has worked with Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) for the last eight years, first as a consultant on major tourism projects and as executive director since 2018.
He was appointed his new role by the GYTABIA board after Alan Carr stepped down after nearly three decades in the role in November.
Mr Morrison said he aims to boost the borough's tourism trade back to pre-Covid levels.
He said: “This year will not be normal and will come with challenges, but we are expecting towards 2019 levels if not higher.
"We have to be smart about how we market and what we do.”
Last month, Visit Great Yarmouth announced it would invest more than £420,000 into supporting major events across the borough this year.
“It is highly unlikely that winter will ever match the summer in terms of volume of visitors," Mr Morrison said.
"But we are working to build up the ‘shoulder’ season by investing in activities outside the school holidays and putting out the message.”