Have your say on multi-million pound bid to transform town centre
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
People in Great Yarmouth can have their say on a bold vision for the town centre from next week.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is asking residents, visitors and businesses to share their views on a multi-million pound plan to improve the Market Place and surrounding area.
The plan takes in an area from Priory Plain through the Market Place to the junction of King Street and Regent Street.
The improvements are based around three key themes which aim to make Yarmouth a safer place, a cleaner place and a greener place to visit.
They include high-quality durable new paving, new benches, and trees and planters.
They also include what the council call "enlarged flexible event spaces" either side of the market.
An online consultation was launched last month and now the public is being given the chance to view the plans in person.
The proposals will be on show in the Town Hall’s Atrium area next week, available for viewing between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.
They will also be on display in pop-up exhibitions in Great Yarmouth Market Place on Wednesday, March 2 and Saturday, March 12.
Details can also still be viewed online at great-yarmouth.gov.uk/new-town-centre where people can leave their views through an online survey until Monday, March 14.
The project is being funded by the Government's Future High Street Fund, which aims to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability.
In a joint statement borough council leader Carl Smith and Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: "The town centre is a really important area for the whole borough.
"It has been central to our history, and with transformative projects like the new market building, and a new library and learning and centre on the way, it will be key to our future.
"This project is about making sure we have public areas that are fit for the future, that are more pleasant for people to spend time in, and help show retailers and other businesses that we are serious about the town centre as a great place to shop, to socialise, and to live."
The public feedback will be used to help finalise the proposals, and work is expected to start in autumn 2022.