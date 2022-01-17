Bid for superbike warehouse bringing 30 jobs shifts to new site

A new superbike warehouse is being proposed for units 16 and 17 in Bessemer Way on Great Yarmouth's Harfrey's Estate. - Credit: Google Maps

A new superbike warehouse is eyeing a second site in Great Yarmouth.

The business, billed as "the destination of choice for the mature motorcyclist in East Anglia", is hoping to open in March on the Harfrey's Industrial Estate.

A previous proposal to base Superbike Warehouse in Friars Lane was withdrawn amid issues to do with repairs to the building.

The new site at 16/17 Bessemer Way would see two empty warehouses used for the workshop, retail, and motorcycle sales space.

Papers prepared in support of the bid describe it as a "one stop shop" that will have "a positive economic impact".

The new site's proximity to the third river crossing is also highlighted, giving customers easy access to the seafront and attractions.

A decision on the scheme is due by February 11 and people have until January 24 to have their say.

The enterprise will bring a mix of 30 full and part time jobs, as well as a small cafe.

To view the plans visit the borough council planning portal quoting 06/21/1012/F.