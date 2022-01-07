Wreaths laid at town's cenotaph to mark its 100th anniversary

Wreaths were laid at the Great Yarmouth cenotaph by mayor Adrian Thompson and Dennis Capel from the Royal British Legion - Credit: GYBC

A wreath has been laid at Great Yarmouth's cenotaph to mark 100th anniversary of it being unveiled and dedicated.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson and Dennis Cappel from the Royal British Legion laid the wreaths at the memorial in St George's Park on Friday.

The First World War memorial in St George’s Park was unveiled by Prince Henry and dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on January 7, 1922.

A memorial to the fallen from the Second World War - also designed by Francis Haward - was added in 1949.

It now also includes memorials to Gurkha soldiers and those who have died in more recent active service in war zones and conflicts.

Due to concerns about Covid-19 a service organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council marking the 100th anniversary is now planned for Sunday, April 3, starting at 12.30pm at the war memorial.

