Movie makers heading to Yarmouth to see star vessel in full steam
- Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS
Great Yarmouth's Lydia Eva, fresh from her starring role in the new Wonka film, will be in full steam next week ready for her close-up.
The historic vessel which has been moored back at South Quay since December following her snow-covered stint on the film set in Lyme Regis, will be firing up her boilers as part of a routine maintenance check.
Ship's manager Ernie Artis said it was a rare opportunity to see steam billowing from her funnel, harking back to a bygone age.
And for the film makers it was a chance to get shots they needed for the movie, due out in 2023 and starring Timothee Chalamet as the young Wonka before his chocolate factory days.
Mr Artis said the firing up on Friday, March 18, from 11am would be a treat for steam fans that would help spread the word about the need for volunteers with vacancies for a skipper and charge engineer.
The former herring drifter opens for the season on April 2 and runs a schedule of passenger sailings.
To find out more, to donate, or volunteer contact Mr Artis on 07932 702857.