Movie makers heading to Yarmouth to see star vessel in full steam

The 91-year-old Great Yarmouth boat, Lydia Eva, took centre stage in the new Willy Wonka film in Lyme Regis in 2021. She is now back at home in South Quay. - Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS - Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS

Great Yarmouth's Lydia Eva, fresh from her starring role in the new Wonka film, will be in full steam next week ready for her close-up.

The historic vessel which has been moored back at South Quay since December following her snow-covered stint on the film set in Lyme Regis, will be firing up her boilers as part of a routine maintenance check.

Flashback: Yarmouth Stream Drifter Lydia Eva takes to the sea. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Ship's manager Ernie Artis said it was a rare opportunity to see steam billowing from her funnel, harking back to a bygone age.

And for the film makers it was a chance to get shots they needed for the movie, due out in 2023 and starring Timothee Chalamet as the young Wonka before his chocolate factory days.

Mr Artis said the firing up on Friday, March 18, from 11am would be a treat for steam fans that would help spread the word about the need for volunteers with vacancies for a skipper and charge engineer.

Hour of glory! The Lydia Eva, the only surviving herring drifter, proudly leads the Parade of Sail as the 1978 Tall Ships' Race leaves the harbour. - Credit: Archant

The former herring drifter opens for the season on April 2 and runs a schedule of passenger sailings.

To find out more, to donate, or volunteer contact Mr Artis on 07932 702857.