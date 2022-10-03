News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Headline act: Globetrotting Malcolm takes Mercury on tour

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:34 AM October 3, 2022
Malcolm Metcalf from Gorleston travels around Europe.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, poses with a copy of the Great Yarmouth Mercury, promoting his charity interrailing challenge across Europe which is raising money for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge. - Credit: Guillaume Fonteneau

Train-travelling Malcolm Metcalf has posed proudly with a copy of the Great Yarmouth Mercury on the first leg of his travels.

The 88-year-old, from Gorleston, has made it to Rambouillet, in time to enjoy 40th anniversary twinning celebrations with civic dignitaries from his home-town.

However, he has already proven that things don't always go to plan and that travel is the best way to connect with people you would never otherwise have met.

Malcolm Metcalf, 88, travels round Europe for hospice appeal

Malcolm Metcalf on the steps of the town hall in Rambouillet with Great Yarmouth Mayor Graham Plant and leader of the council Carl Smith. - Credit: Guillaume Fonteneau

His final "epic tour" taking 17 trains across eight countries in 22 days was spectacularly scuppered when the train from St Pancras was full.

Instead, he travelled to Dover, took a ferry to Calais but arrived after the last train to Paris had left. Having struck up conversation with a stranger she invited him to stay the night at hers taking him to the train station the next day.

He was met in the capital by his friend Guillaume Fonteneau who took him to Rambouillet.

"It has been really, really hectic," he said. "But while it has been tiring, it has also been great."

Mr Metcalf is raising money for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. 

To donate search Malcolm Metcalf's train tour of Europe on the JustGiving website.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Tips Bar

New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Police up patrols in north Yarmouth following safety fears

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
RSPCA appeal after kittens abandoned in Great Yarmouth need eyes removed.

Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Pict

Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon