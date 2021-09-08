News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:57 PM September 8, 2021   
Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021.

Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

A special landmark event in the construction of a £26m leisure centre on Great Yarmouth's seafront will take place later this month.

A topping out ceremony of the Marina Centre will happen on Thursday, September 23.

The borough council ceremony will mark the point that the building is confirmed as watertight, allowing for internal works to commence.

Marina centre with workers on the roof.

The cladding is still visible on the development site of the new Marina Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

The event will be attended by civic dignitaries and some of them will be making speeches.

There will also be a tour of the new facility.

Ground was broken in January in a virtual ceremony due to Covid restrictions. The topping out ceremony will be an opportunity for invited visitors to see the development in person.

Marina centre with workers on the roof.

The exterior of the new Marina Centre is almost complete. - Credit: James Weeds

You may also want to watch:

The new Marina Centre, described as a year-round anchor attraction, will include a six-lane 25m pool, a learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

It is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
  3. 3 Mental health patient died days after hospital discharge
  1. 4 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  2. 5 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
  3. 6 New boys-only school to open at end of month in Great Yarmouth
  4. 7 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
  5. 8 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
  6. 9 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
  7. 10 'It was a summer we really needed' - businesses reflect on holiday season
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight Great Yarmouth men have been jailed in relation to cocaine supply group

Crime

Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon