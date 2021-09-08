Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work
- Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram
A special landmark event in the construction of a £26m leisure centre on Great Yarmouth's seafront will take place later this month.
A topping out ceremony of the Marina Centre will happen on Thursday, September 23.
The borough council ceremony will mark the point that the building is confirmed as watertight, allowing for internal works to commence.
The event will be attended by civic dignitaries and some of them will be making speeches.
There will also be a tour of the new facility.
Ground was broken in January in a virtual ceremony due to Covid restrictions. The topping out ceremony will be an opportunity for invited visitors to see the development in person.
You may also want to watch:
The new Marina Centre, described as a year-round anchor attraction, will include a six-lane 25m pool, a learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.
It is scheduled to open in summer 2022.
Most Read
- 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 2 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
- 3 Mental health patient died days after hospital discharge
- 4 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
- 5 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
- 6 New boys-only school to open at end of month in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
- 8 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
- 9 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
- 10 'It was a summer we really needed' - businesses reflect on holiday season