Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work

Published: 2:57 PM September 8, 2021

Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

A special landmark event in the construction of a £26m leisure centre on Great Yarmouth's seafront will take place later this month.

A topping out ceremony of the Marina Centre will happen on Thursday, September 23.

The borough council ceremony will mark the point that the building is confirmed as watertight, allowing for internal works to commence.

The cladding is still visible on the development site of the new Marina Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

The event will be attended by civic dignitaries and some of them will be making speeches.

There will also be a tour of the new facility.

Ground was broken in January in a virtual ceremony due to Covid restrictions. The topping out ceremony will be an opportunity for invited visitors to see the development in person.

The exterior of the new Marina Centre is almost complete. - Credit: James Weeds

The new Marina Centre, described as a year-round anchor attraction, will include a six-lane 25m pool, a learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

It is scheduled to open in summer 2022.