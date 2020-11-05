News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Town’s essential market stalls to remain open - but no lingering

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:38 AM November 5, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM November 21, 2020
Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

‘Essential’ market stalls will continue to serve a seaside town right the way through the second lockdown - but shoppers will be discouraged from lingering after their purchase.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “As per government guidance, there are several essential market stalls that can remain open throughout lockdown as they offer food, groceries, hardware supplies or flowers and plants.

“Florists and flower traders, however, can only operate for contactless deliveries and click and collect.

“Businesses on the market can operate between 5am and 10pm offering a food takeaway service, allowing customers to queue to place orders.

“But they will be encouraged to take food away rather than use the benches in the immediate area.”

The news comes as the country moves into a month-long period of tight restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has stressed that the measures will be eased on December 2 as planned, and should enable shops and businesses to reopen in time for the run-up to Christmas.

But he acknowledged that it would depend on getting the R number - the reproduction rate of the virus - back down below 1.

