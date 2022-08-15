McDonald's bidding to extend and create new entrance

McDonalds at Gapton Hall is looking to make changes to the restaurant, one of three in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

McDonald's wants to make changes to one of its restaurants in Great Yarmouth.

The fast food chain is looking to add 48sq m of internal floorspace to its branch at Gapton Hall Retail Park, first approved in March 1996.

Under the proposals there will be a new entrance and new signs taking in the company's preferred palette of greys and greens.

As well as new glazing and a new lobby, new drive-thru booths are proposed along with new fencing, a new crossing, and a new numbering system for the car parking spaces.

The plans involve the removal of two trees.

The restaurant is one of three in the town, with one in Regent Road, and one in Asda car park. No new jobs will be created under the changes.

Meanwhile the retail park is also asking planners for permission to install six electric vehicle charging points to service 12 vehicles and associated substation and cabling.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0655/F for McDonald's and 06/22/0661/PU for the charging points.