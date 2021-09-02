News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth boxer prepares for first professional fight

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:30 AM September 2, 2021   
Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, has been called up to represent England in a bout in Bar

A promising boxer is hoping to give Great Yarmouth a lift as he prepares for his first professional bout.

The town has produced pro fighters in the past, including Scott Welch, who moved to Brighton when he was 16, and Andy Gray, who fought in the mid-90s - but Mikie Webber-Kane will be the first to box at that level for years.

The build-up to the bout, which takes place in Norwich on September 17, has been impacted by the pandemic, with full training restricted during lockdowns.

Spartans Amateur Boxing Club is based at Legends Gym on Steam Mill Lane in Great Yarmouth. Picture:

The 23-year-old's last fight, as an amateur, happened in February 2020.

"That's a long time since my last fight," Mr Webber-Kane said. "Then there was nothing for 18 months. During the first lockdown, we couldn't do anything, the restrictions were so strict. When things started opening, I could go running at Beaconsfield."

Mr Webber-Kane normally trains at Spartans Gym in Great Yarmouth, where his coach is Tony Norman.

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph No

He also trains with his manager, Graham Everett, at Pro Boxing in Norwich.

Although preparing for his first pro fight, boxing was actually never part of his plans.

"I've always been sporty. But I never imagined I'd get into boxing. My dream was to play football," Mr Webber-Kane said.

After an injury when he was 16, he put on some weight and then started fitness sessions with Mr Norman.

"Then I starteed boxing and it just grew on me," he said.

Mr Norman said: "I said to his dad, 'He's got something about him, I'm not sure what it is', and he's gone on from there."

He added: "It's a very proud moment for myself and the boxing club, as we've not been going very long.

"Our hope is we can continue winning and learning. He's the first pro boxer in a long time from Yarmouth and he wants to lift Great Yarmouth up with him."

Mr Webber-Kane said: ""I'm hoping to do Yarmouth proud."

The fight takes place on Saturday, September 17, at The Halls in St Andrews in Norwich.



