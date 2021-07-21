Neighbours oppose cocktail bar's late-night opening bid
- Credit: James Weeds
A bid to open a coffee and cocktail bar until the early hours has prompted concerns about noise.
Mixsmiths, on Gorleston High Street, has applied to open until 2am on Saturday nights - but applicant Gail Smith has said she would be prepared to close the venue earlier to alleviate any local worries.
Borough councillors Emma Flaxman-Taylor and Barbara Wright have both objected to the venue operating beyond midnight.
Eight neighbours are also contesting the bid, with one saying she was in favour of new business in the area, but strongly opposed Saturday's proposed closing time.
From Sunday to Thursday, the bar would open until 12am, while on Friday it would be 1am.
Ms Smith said: "I'd be happy to get a midnight license, if it makes the local people happy.
You may also want to watch:
"We're trying to enhance Gorleston, we're not trying to upset anybody."
The bid will be discussed at the council's licensing committee on Friday (July 23).
Most Read
- 1 Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer
- 2 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
- 3 Winter Gardens: New images give first look at £16m transformation
- 4 Two men face trial accused of raping woman after night out
- 5 Pub loses £40k from Covid closures during Euro 2020
- 6 Road to coast remains partially blocked after van overturns
- 7 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
- 8 Enhanced Covid testing in parts of Norfolk after rapid covid rise
- 9 Abusive man grabbed wife by throat and banged her head on floor
- 10 £4.6m market 'on track' as new building takes shape