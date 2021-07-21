Neighbours oppose cocktail bar's late-night opening bid

Published: 3:33 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM July 21, 2021

Gail Smith has applied for a license for Mixsmiths, a coffee and cocktail bar planning to open on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

A bid to open a coffee and cocktail bar until the early hours has prompted concerns about noise.

Mixsmiths, on Gorleston High Street, has applied to open until 2am on Saturday nights - but applicant Gail Smith has said she would be prepared to close the venue earlier to alleviate any local worries.

Borough councillors Emma Flaxman-Taylor and Barbara Wright have both objected to the venue operating beyond midnight.

Mixsmiths will be opening soon on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

Eight neighbours are also contesting the bid, with one saying she was in favour of new business in the area, but strongly opposed Saturday's proposed closing time.

From Sunday to Thursday, the bar would open until 12am, while on Friday it would be 1am.

Ms Smith said: "I'd be happy to get a midnight license, if it makes the local people happy.

"We're trying to enhance Gorleston, we're not trying to upset anybody."

